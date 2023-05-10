Man and woman suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' in dog attack in Wigan

Emergency services were called to reports of a dog that was “dangerously out of control” at a house on Thomas Street, in Hindley Green, at around 11.30pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two people had been badly injured after being attacked by the dog and are still being treated in hospital.

The dog was "dangerously out of control" at a property on Thomas Street, Hindley Green

The dog – whose breed has not been made public – was seized by the police.

A police spokesman said: “A man and a woman were injured during the incident. Both remain in hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dog was seized by specialist officers and is currently being held in kennels.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.