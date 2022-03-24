Gregory Padin faces a single charge of attacking a woman in her 20s - who cannot be named - at Bickershaw on February 13.

Because of the seriousness of the case, the 42-year-old of Liverpool Road North, Sefton, was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court where he has now made a first appearance.

He was released on conditional bail pending the start of his trial at the same court on December 15.