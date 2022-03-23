Police are appealing for witnesses to the aggravataed burglary which happened at just before 7.30pm on March 10, in Tinkersfield, Leigh.

The victim was initially lulled into a false sense of security as he opened the door to a man who asked if he was having broadband issues.

But then two other armed men appeared and forced their way into his home.

He was pushed into the living room and threatened with a machete before the intruders made off with a quantity of money.

Detectives are also keen to speak to anyone with information about a white Transit van that may have been in the area at the time and is suspected to have been used by those involved.

Det Con Sean Goddard, from Wigan CID, said: "This was understandably a terrifying incident for the victim who was threatened in his own home.

"Burglary is one of the most intrusive forms of a crime someone can experience which is why we're committed to finding those responsible.

"We have been following up a number of lines of inquiry since the incident was reported to us and we're now appealing for anyone with any information to come forward as it may assist us with our investigation.

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have any information about a suspicious white Transit van believed to have been used by those involved on the day.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 7094 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.