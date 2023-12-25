Man appears before Wigan justices accused of rape
A man has appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of rape.
Christopher Neeley, 53, of Flimby, Skelmersdale, pleaded not guilty to the offence, which is alleged to have happened between September 1 and December 31, 2018.
He is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman on February 25, 2022 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between January 1, 2017 and June 1, 2022.
He has not yet entered pleas to those charges.
Neeley was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Preston Crown Court on January 23.