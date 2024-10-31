A man has been arrested after a man was found dead in a house in Haydock

Officers received a report that a 77-year-old man was found dead and had a head injury inside a house on Clipsley Lane, Haydock at around 10.10pm on Tuesday (October 29).

A 33-year-old man also from Haydock has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Officers are conducting inquiries in the area

Witnesses and house-to-house inquiries are being conducted in the area. Det Insp Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. “An investigation is now underway, which is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened which has led to this tragic incident.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

You can also call 101 quoting reference 24000920373. You can also pass information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 11.