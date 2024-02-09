News you can trust since 1853
Man arrested after bottle smashed over Wigan town centre bouncer's head

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a bottle was shattered over a Wigan town centre doorman’s head in a shocking attack.
By Sian Jones
Published 9th Feb 2024, 07:58 GMT
The bouncer, named locally as Stuart Baker, was on duty outside the Reef Bar on King Street at 4.36am on Sunday (February 4) when he was assaulted.

Caught on CCTV, the attack sees a dark haired man dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and trainers suddenly run into view and smash a bottle over the victim’s head before running off down the road.

The man launches the attackThe man launches the attack
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of an assault on King Street in Wigan just after 4.30am on Sunday February 4 2024.

“Police attended and it was established that a man in his 30s suffered injuries to his face and head.

"He was taken into hospital for treatment.

“One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further investigation.”