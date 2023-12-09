Man arrested after shots were fired at a Wigan home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to a property on Heath Street, Golborne, just before 1am today (Saturday December 9) to reports of a disturbance and a firearm being discharged.
A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and remains in custody for questioning.
During the search of the property, the two shotguns were found and have been taken away for forensic examination.
Det Chief Insp Hayley Riley, of Wigan CID, said: “This was a situation that had the potential to escalate and fortunately no-one was injured.
“Specialist officers quickly attended to make sure the scene was safe and arrested the man suspected of firing the gun.
“It was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the wider community.
“People in Manchester are reminded of their responsibilities around owning and using firearms – more information and advice can be found on the GMP website.”