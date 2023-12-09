A man has been arrested after shots were fired at a Wigan home

Police were called to a property on Heath Street, Golborne, just before 1am today (Saturday December 9) to reports of a disturbance and a firearm being discharged.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and remains in custody for questioning.

During the search of the property, the two shotguns were found and have been taken away for forensic examination.

Police responded to the incident in Golborne

Det Chief Insp Hayley Riley, of Wigan CID, said: “This was a situation that had the potential to escalate and fortunately no-one was injured.

“Specialist officers quickly attended to make sure the scene was safe and arrested the man suspected of firing the gun.

“It was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the wider community.