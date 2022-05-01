Man arrested as fork-lift truck stolen from Wigan firm is used in supermarket burglary

Police said thieves targeted an industrial premises in Golborne at around 2am on Sunday and stole the fork-lift truck.

The vehicle was then used to steal a large quantity of cigarettes and other items from a nearby supermarket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

Officers from Wigan district tasking team arrested a 35-year-old man on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of committing two burglaries.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team said: “Whilst an arrest has been made, enquiries remain ongoing, and the investigation is still at an early stage. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information, is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 369 of May 1, 2022.”