Man arrested by police investigating attack on Wigan railway station worker

Colin Spicer, from Poolstock, was assaulted after asking to see a man’s ticket just before 9pm on Sunday, February 6.

He suffered multiple head injuries, a broken jaw and a fractured eye socket, and could be off work for up to five months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Spicer was badly hurt

A fund-raising appeal was launched to help support him as he recuperates, with thousands of pounds being donated.

British Transport Police officers were called after the assault and have now confirmed that one man has been detained as part of their investigation.

A spokesman said a 32-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.