Man arrested by police investigating attack on Wigan railway station worker
A man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on a worker at Wigan Wallgate railway station.
Colin Spicer, from Poolstock, was assaulted after asking to see a man’s ticket just before 9pm on Sunday, February 6.
He suffered multiple head injuries, a broken jaw and a fractured eye socket, and could be off work for up to five months.
A fund-raising appeal was launched to help support him as he recuperates, with thousands of pounds being donated.
British Transport Police officers were called after the assault and have now confirmed that one man has been detained as part of their investigation.
A spokesman said a 32-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.
