Man arrested by police over Euro 2020 social media post

The 37-year-old went to Cheadle Heath police station on Wednesday morning and was arrested on suspicion of an offence under section one of the Malicious Communications Act.

The man, who lives in Ashton-upon-Mersey, remains in police custody for questioning.

His arrest relates to a post on Sunday evening following the Italy v England Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Police are continuing to investigate

Det Insp Matt Gregory, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "The actions of a small number of people overshadowed what was a hugely unifying event for our country on Sunday evening. We are firm in our commitment - any racist abuse, whether online or off, is not acceptable.

"We now have one man in custody and our investigation continues. If you think you have information on this post, we'd like to hear from you on 0161 856 4973, quoting incident number 109 of July 12. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Anyone who has been a victim or witness of hate crime, please do report it at your earliest opportunity, using 101, LiveChat or online at gmp.police.uk. Alternatively you can visit www.letsendhatecrime.com."