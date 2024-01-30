Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing the class B drug with intent to supply it after officers stopped him in Platt Bridge.

A Facebook post from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “Following a pro-active stop search conducted by the local neighbourhood officers in Platt Bridge, police have seized a large quantity of cannabis and cash from a male, who was subsequently arrested for the offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the seized cannabis put on show by police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has since been bailed from custody pending further inquiries.

“If you have information regarding crime in your area, you can report this to us on 101.

"Otherwise you can report this completely anonymously through Crimestoppers, either online or by calling 0800 555111.”