Man arrested by Wigan police on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply

A large quantity of cannabis has been recovered after Wigan police frisked a man in the street.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jan 2024, 07:20 GMT
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing the class B drug with intent to supply it after officers stopped him in Platt Bridge.

A Facebook post from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “Following a pro-active stop search conducted by the local neighbourhood officers in Platt Bridge, police have seized a large quantity of cannabis and cash from a male, who was subsequently arrested for the offences.

Some of the seized cannabis put on show by policeSome of the seized cannabis put on show by police
Some of the seized cannabis put on show by police
"He has since been bailed from custody pending further inquiries.

“If you have information regarding crime in your area, you can report this to us on 101.

"Otherwise you can report this completely anonymously through Crimestoppers, either online or by calling 0800 555111.”

Officers published a picture of the suspected cannabis individually wrapped in more than 40 small plastic bags.