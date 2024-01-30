Man arrested by Wigan police on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing the class B drug with intent to supply it after officers stopped him in Platt Bridge.
A Facebook post from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “Following a pro-active stop search conducted by the local neighbourhood officers in Platt Bridge, police have seized a large quantity of cannabis and cash from a male, who was subsequently arrested for the offences.
"He has since been bailed from custody pending further inquiries.
“If you have information regarding crime in your area, you can report this to us on 101.
"Otherwise you can report this completely anonymously through Crimestoppers, either online or by calling 0800 555111.”
Officers published a picture of the suspected cannabis individually wrapped in more than 40 small plastic bags.