The Range Rover was seized from the property

Officers from GMP's Volume Fraud Team conducted warrants on Thursday morning at an address in Sheffield.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of Fraud by False Representation.

Following a search of the property, a number of high value watches, along with a Range Rover were seized by police.

Victims in Wigan, Bolton, Fallowfield and Newcastle-under-Lyne, were approached by a man who claimed to be a tradesman.

They would agree payment in installations, and the tradesman would begin work.

He would then stop, after a small portion had been done, a second payment had been made.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Harrop from the Economic and Cyber Crime Unit, said: "These people have been left with empty pockets, and half-done home improvements, and we will continue to investigate to ensure the person responsible is held accountable.

"The impact of this kind of crime cannot be understated, and can have devastating consequences on people's lives.

"However our investigations rely partly on the intelligence we receive from the public, so I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with any concerns, or if you're in a situation where something doesn't feel quite right, to please get in touch with police.

“The more information you give, means we can do more to protect vulnerable people within our communities. Thank you."

Anyone with any information or concerns should contact police or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.