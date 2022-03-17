Officers executed a warrant at a property on Bramble Grove, in Worsley Hall, on Thursday morning.

A man was arrested on suspicion of importing offensive weapons and possession of offensive weapons and was taken into police custody.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team said: “From our action today, a number of weapons have been taken out of potential circulation.

"May I take this opportunity to remind potential importers or purchasers that it is illegal to import offensive weapons and it is now illegal to possess certain offensive weapons, even at home, in accordance with the newly amended Offensive Weapons Act.

"If you possess or suspect anybody to be in possession of offensive weapons, there is a amnesty box at Wigan police station or alternately contact the police on 101 to arrange collection.”