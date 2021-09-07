Man arrested in Wigan attempted murder probe is released on bail

They arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in Beech Hill on Thursday, after a man was shot on Saturday, June 19 on Crabtree Road in Worsley Hall.

He suffered a serious gunshot wound to the leg and is continuing to recover at home.

The shooting happened on Crabtree Road in Worsley Hall. Pic: Google Street View

A 32-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of a firearm offence.

A police spokesman confirmed the pair had since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information that could help the police investigations into the incidents is asked to call them on on 0161 856 7257 or Crimestopers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.