Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man banned from entering Leigh town centre has been detained there by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was arrested on suspicion of breaching a criminal behaviour order, while police say he is also wanted on recall to prison.

He was spotted as officers from Leigh town centre team were carrying out morning patrols on Bradshawgate and in the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police surgery will be held on Bradshawgate, near Superdrug and McDonald’s, throughout the day.

Staff from Wigan Council were also in the area clearing up items left behind on Bradshawgate and Back Market Street.