Man arrested on suspicion of breaching Leigh town centre ban
A man banned from entering Leigh town centre has been detained there by police.
He was arrested on suspicion of breaching a criminal behaviour order, while police say he is also wanted on recall to prison.
He was spotted as officers from Leigh town centre team were carrying out morning patrols on Bradshawgate and in the surrounding areas.
A police surgery will be held on Bradshawgate, near Superdrug and McDonald’s, throughout the day.
Staff from Wigan Council were also in the area clearing up items left behind on Bradshawgate and Back Market Street.