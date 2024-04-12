Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in Wigan

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving while also being disqualified.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police seized a car in Abram after it was found to have no insurance and the driver had already been banned.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a positive test on a drugs wipe.

Read More
Man arrested after van hits child in Wigan
The vehicle was also seizedThe vehicle was also seized
The vehicle was also seized
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Checks also confirmed he was wanted for failing to attend court for three further drug driving offences.

Anyone with information about crime in their area can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.