Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in Wigan
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving while also being disqualified.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police seized a car in Abram after it was found to have no insurance and the driver had already been banned.
He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a positive test on a drugs wipe.
Checks also confirmed he was wanted for failing to attend court for three further drug driving offences.
Anyone with information about crime in their area can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.