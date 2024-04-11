Man arrested after van hits child in Wigan
A man was arrested after a child was struck by a van on a Wigan street this afternoon (Thursday).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “At around 1.40pm today, officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision between a van and a child on Market Street, Hindley.
“The child was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or changing.
“One man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”
Drivers were held up passing through Hindley while emergency services dealt with the incident this afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.