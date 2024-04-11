Man arrested after van hits child in Wigan

A man was arrested after a child was struck by a van on a Wigan street this afternoon (Thursday).
By Alan Weston
Published 11th Apr 2024, 17:22 BST
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “At around 1.40pm today, officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision between a van and a child on Market Street, Hindley.

“The child was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

“One man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Drivers were held up passing through Hindley while emergency services dealt with the incident this afternoon.

