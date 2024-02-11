Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lenny Scott was fatally injured in the incident on Peel Road in Skelmersdale at around 7.35pm on Thursday (February 8).

The 33-year-old from Prescot was taken to hospital for serious gunshot wounds, where he died a short time later.

Officers from Lancashire and Merseyside Police forces carried out a warrant at an address in the Kensington area of Liverpool earlier today (Sunday February 11) where a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Lenny Scott

He is currently in custody.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Our inquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“After the shooting, the suspect made off on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike, wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.

"If you noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, please tell us as you could provide some vital information to our inquiries.”

You contact police 101 quoting log 1089 of February 8, or in an emergency, dial 999.