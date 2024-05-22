Man arrested on suspicion of rape close to Wigan borough retail park
They went to Parsonage Way, behind Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh, on Wednesday amid concern for a woman.
A cordon was erected and a man was arrested as an investigation got under way.
A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of the concern for welfare of a woman on Parsonage Way in Leigh just after 6.10am this morning.
"From initial enquiries, detectives believe that the woman was raped and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of rape at the scene. He remains in police custody for questioning.
"An investigation was immediately launched and a number of lines of enquiry are already being followed up. The victim is also currently being supported by specialist services.
“Anyone with information, please contact us, on 0161 856 7094 or 101 quoting log 457 of May 22 , or you can report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.”