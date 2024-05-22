Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to land near a retail park.

They went to Parsonage Way, behind Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh, on Wednesday amid concern for a woman.

A cordon was erected and a man was arrested as an investigation got under way.

Police on Parsonage Way, Leigh

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of the concern for welfare of a woman on Parsonage Way in Leigh just after 6.10am this morning.

"From initial enquiries, detectives believe that the woman was raped and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of rape at the scene. He remains in police custody for questioning.

"An investigation was immediately launched and a number of lines of enquiry are already being followed up. The victim is also currently being supported by specialist services.