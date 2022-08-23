Man attacked two police officers and carried out racially aggravated assault on same day
A man who admitted assaulting two emergency workers has been found guilty of a racially aggravated attack on a man on the same day.
Raymond Rigby, 34, of Inglewhite, Skelmersdale, had denied assaulting PC Georgina Newcombe and PCSO Karl Melling by beating them on June 6.
Preparations were being made for a trial, but he has now changed his pleas to guilty.
Rigby had also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Mehdi Zaki by beating him in a racially aggravated offence on the same day, but has been found guilty.
A charge of assaulting Mr Zaki by beating him – which Rigby had also denied – was withdrawn and no evidence was offered.
Wigan magistrates decided to adjourn the case so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.
Rigby will return to court on September 9 for sentencing.
He was remanded on bail until then, with conditions which include not contacting Mr Zaki, an overnight curfew and to not go into Wigan except in certain circumstances.