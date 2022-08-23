Man attacked two police officers and carried out racially aggravated assault on same day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond Rigby, 34, of Inglewhite, Skelmersdale, had denied assaulting PC Georgina Newcombe and PCSO Karl Melling by beating them on June 6.

Preparations were being made for a trial, but he has now changed his pleas to guilty.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Rigby had also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Mehdi Zaki by beating him in a racially aggravated offence on the same day, but has been found guilty.

A charge of assaulting Mr Zaki by beating him – which Rigby had also denied – was withdrawn and no evidence was offered.

Wigan magistrates decided to adjourn the case so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

Rigby will return to court on September 9 for sentencing.