Man awaiting trial for strangulation admits bail breach
A Wigan man accused of intentionally strangling a woman has admitted breaching his bail conditions.
Martin Hunt, 30, of Gantley Road, Billinge, was arrested on December 18 for failing to charge his electronic tag, resulting in a battery breach on four occasions.
He is on bail after being accused of strangling a woman and damaging a door lock she owned, both of which he denies.
The offences are alleged to have happened between May 7 and 12.
Justices remanded Hunt on conditional bail until a trial at Bolton Crown Court on September 26.