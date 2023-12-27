A Wigan man accused of intentionally strangling a woman has admitted breaching his bail conditions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Hunt, 30, of Gantley Road, Billinge, was arrested on December 18 for failing to charge his electronic tag, resulting in a battery breach on four occasions.

He is on bail after being accused of strangling a woman and damaging a door lock she owned, both of which he denies.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offences are alleged to have happened between May 7 and 12.