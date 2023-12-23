Neighbourhood officers make over 100 arrests in Operation Acquire blitz on crime
Neighbourhood officers across the force area took part in the four days using extra police resources to target and arrest those suspected of committing offences.
Eight warrants have taken place as well as making 111 arrests – including wanted suspects for neighbourhood crimes across Manchester.
Neighbourhood police officers in Wigan conducted in Platt Bridge on Wednesday December 6 as part of Operation Acquire. A cannabis farm was found at the address, with an estimated street value of £30,000. Inquiries remain ongoing.
Police also conducted an increased number of patrols across hotspot areas to provide a visible reassurance to our communities.
Neighbourhood officers continue to work with partners in their local areas to produce crime prevention advice to as many people as possible equipping them with top tips used to successfully reduce neighbourhood crime.
In Bury, officers from the Tutor Unit alongside neighbourhood teams were involved in Operation Acquire to tackle personal robbery by conducting hi-visibility patrols in Bury’s Town Centre and the Metrolink offering crime prevention advice to members of the public.
Chief Supt Ian Jones from GMP’s Wigan district and also force lead for neighbourhood crime, said: “We have seen huge successes in the reduction of neighbourhood crime when officers take part in Operation Acquire, and these four days of action have been no different.
"We have continued the momentum of the operation by making over 100 arrests and conducting hundreds of hours of visible hotspot patrolling in areas in Greater Manchester that need us the most.
“We want the public to know that even though our days of identified action have concluded, we will still continue to be very visible in your community.
“We want you to be reassured that we are present, patrolling areas, conducting warrants and focusing on offenders that are attacking you, your family, your home and your community.
“As a force, we are looking to make a long-lasting difference to neighbourhood crime and want to equip the public with as much information as possible with tips and advice from officers to make it easy for you to make it hard for criminals and it is imperative to follow the advice to help keep yourself and your property safe from criminals."
For more crime prevention advice visit – Crime prevention advice | Greater Manchester Police (gmp.police.uk).
Bee In The Loop is your direct line to your GMP neighbourhood policing team - beeintheloop.co.uk.