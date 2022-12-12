Man awaits his fate after admitting to a four-month campaign of harassment
A 41-year-old Wigan man will be sentenced in the new year after admitting he harassed a woman for four months.
Mark Vernal, of Dunbarton Green, Beech Hill, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to sending texts to Anna Taylor and turning up at her workplace between early December 2020 and April 18 2021.
He also admitted to breaching a suspended sentence, handed down for a previous offence, by committing the crime.
However a charge that he caused Ms Taylor to fear that violence would be used against her, which he had denied, was dropped when the prosecution did not offer any evidence.
Vernal was released on unconditional bail while a pre-sentence report is prepared. He is due to return to the court on January 10 when he will learn his fate.