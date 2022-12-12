Mark Vernal, of Dunbarton Green, Beech Hill, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to sending texts to Anna Taylor and turning up at her workplace between early December 2020 and April 18 2021.

He also admitted to breaching a suspended sentence, handed down for a previous offence, by committing the crime.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

However a charge that he caused Ms Taylor to fear that violence would be used against her, which he had denied, was dropped when the prosecution did not offer any evidence.