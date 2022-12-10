Wigan robbery gang jailed for more than half a century
Three men from Wigan and one from Warrington who launched terrifying armed raids on a series of North West convenience stores have been jailed for a total of more than 50 years.
The hefty sentences handed down at Preston Crown Court came as Lancashire Constabulary joined a national week-long operation aimed at bringing some of the region’s most wanted robbery suspects to justice.
The eight robberies took place between November 2021 and April this year, at Co-op and Spar shops in Leyland, Preston, Chorley and Warrington.
Each time some combination of a group of four men burst into the shops in balaclavas and masks, brandishing weapons and threatening staff. They made off with at least £10,000 each time and in their wake left innocent shop workers shaken and distressed.
Police launched a major investigation called Operation Pintail and eventually arrested and charged the four men. They are:
Daniel Lewis, 35, of Battersby Street, Ince, who pleaded guilty to seven robberies and was jailed for 19 years;
Daniel Holding, 33, of Arley Close, New Springs, who confessed to involvement in six robberies and was sent down for 15 years;
Anthony Heaton, 33, of Marshall Avenue, Warrington, who admitted to five robberies and got 13 years behind bars; and
Matthew Lowe, 33, of Petticoat Lane, Incem who pleaded guilty to two robberies, and was given a seven-year term.
After the hearing Det Insp Denise Fardella, who led Operation Pintail, said: “These incidents have caused several businesses to lose money, with at least £10,000 stolen during each incident. However, the main impact has been on the innocent staff members in the shops at the time.
“In each case the men entered the store wearing balaclavas or masks, while brandishing weapons and threatening people who were simply trying to do an honest day’s work.
“In each case there were two or three members of staff working when the offences were committed and many say they were left distressed and extremely shaken and are still feeling the effects of that today. The impact cannot be overstated.
“We hope the hard work that has gone into this investigation, as well as the significant sentences handed down by the courts, will send a message that we will not stand for this type of criminality in Lancashire, and will not let criminals target hard-working members of our communities.”
The sentences come as the force takes part in Operation Calibre in whcih officers are asking for public help catch some of the most wanted robbery suspects in the area. They will be issuing details of individuals next week.
Det Supt Nick Connaughton said: “Robbery has a devastating impact on victims, leaving them with trauma which can be lasting. We know criminals look for easy opportunities, often targeting some of the most vulnerable in society, such as children, with high levels of violence exhibited, making this offence especially traumatic.
“Whilst personal robberies are at their lowest levels since 2016, we cannot afford to take it for granted and must continue to target those habitual criminals who can be responsible for a large amount of offending.