Plans unveiled for 106-home estate on site of demolished Wigan business park

Plans have emerged for a 106-home development on the site of a demolished business park.
By George Lythgoe
Published 30th May 2023, 08:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 08:01 BST

Neighbouring Amberswood Rise off Seaman Way, the homes would be built in the vacant space left by Enterprise House, which was bulldozed in 2022.

The project would deliver a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, bosses say.

Wigan Enterprise Park off Seaman WayWigan Enterprise Park off Seaman Way
A total of 106 houses are planned – 34 would be two-bedroom; 62 three-bedroom and 10 four-bedroom.

According to a planning statement, the properties will all be “affordable”. Bosses say 42 would be for shared ownership and 64 for affordable rent.

The site in Ince is sandwiched between Amberswood Rise, Wigan Enterprise Business Park and the Wigan to Hindley railway line.

Stonebond Properties say it’s an ideal location, with Ince Station nearby.

A blueprint for the proposed 106-home development on Seaman's Way, InceA blueprint for the proposed 106-home development on Seaman's Way, Ince
“The site benefits from its proximity to substantial green spaces to the south, east, and north of the site, with larger expanses towards the Rivington reservoir and the moors, approximately eight miles to the north east,” documents read.

“A wealth of cycle and walking routes surround the area, including the national cycle network route 55.”

