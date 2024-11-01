A man is due to appear in court following the death of a pensioner in Haydock.

Officers received a report that a man was found dead and had sustained a head injury inside a house on Clipsley Lane, Haydock at around 10.10pm on Tuesday (October 29).

The man has now been identified as 77-year-old Alfred Langley.

Peter Langley has been charged with murder.

His family are being supported by specialist officers. Peter Langley, 33, of Clipsley Lane, Haydock has been charged with murder. He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court today (Friday November 1).