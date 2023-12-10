A man has been charged after shots were fired during an early hours bust-up at a Wigan home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a property on Heath Street, Golborne, just before 1am on Saturday December 9 to reports of a disturbance and a firearm being discharged.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police responded to the incident in Golborne

During the search of the property, two shotguns were also found and taken away for forensic examination.

David Farrington, 67, of Heath Street, Golborne, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.