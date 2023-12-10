Man charged following shooting at Wigan home
A man has been charged after shots were fired during an early hours bust-up at a Wigan home.
Police were called to a property on Heath Street, Golborne, just before 1am on Saturday December 9 to reports of a disturbance and a firearm being discharged.
A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.
During the search of the property, two shotguns were also found and taken away for forensic examination.
David Farrington, 67, of Heath Street, Golborne, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court on Monday (December 11).