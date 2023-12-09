A derelict, eyesore hotel in Wigan will be transformed into 26 new homes now plans have been approved.

Jigsaw Homes now has the green light to demolish the old Rockleigh Hotel in Ashton and transform it into affordable housing for local residents.

Although permission to demolish the site has already been granted by the council, the work will be able to begin once the destruction phase is complete.

The brownfield site off Bolton Road would consist entirely of one-bedroom cottage flats.

Jigsaw Homes has been given the green light to build affordable accommodation

All the homes would be available for affordable rent and managed by Jigsaw Homes.

This means they would be available at a price of 80 per cent of the current market rate.

The proposal is to build 13 two-storey blocks with 19 parking spaces to accommodate the tenants.

The developer believes this is a ‘sustainable location’ due to the nearby sports, leisure, education and transport facilities.

A planning statement said: “The proposed development will be owned and managed by Jigsaw Homes North, a Registered Provider and part of Jigsaw Homes Group.

“Across all subsidiaries, Jigsaw owns and manages over 34,000 affordable properties across the North West and East Midlands.

“Jigsaw Homes North are one of Wigan’s preferred Registered Provider partners and have successfully delivered a number of schemes across the authority area.