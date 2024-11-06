A man is due to appear in courts after chocolates and selection boxes were stolen from a store in Skelmersdale.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around £60 worth of Christmas chocolate was taken from B&M on Tawd Valley Retail Park on Thursday October 31.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged.

Around £60 worth of Christmas chocolate was taken

Wesley Speakman, 38, of Blakehall, Skelmersdale is charged with theft from a shop.

He has been remanded into custody and was due to appear before Preston magistrates this morning (Wednesday November 6).