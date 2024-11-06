Man charged for selection box theft in Skelmersdale
A man is due to appear in courts after chocolates and selection boxes were stolen from a store in Skelmersdale.
Around £60 worth of Christmas chocolate was taken from B&M on Tawd Valley Retail Park on Thursday October 31.
A 38-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged.
Wesley Speakman, 38, of Blakehall, Skelmersdale is charged with theft from a shop.
He has been remanded into custody and was due to appear before Preston magistrates this morning (Wednesday November 6).