Man charged for selection box theft in Skelmersdale

By Sian Jones
Published 6th Nov 2024, 12:30 BST
A man is due to appear in courts after chocolates and selection boxes were stolen from a store in Skelmersdale.

Around £60 worth of Christmas chocolate was taken from B&M on Tawd Valley Retail Park on Thursday October 31.

Most Popular

A 38-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged.

placeholder image
Read More
Caravan destroyed by fire after being dumped on Wigan land
Around £60 worth of Christmas chocolate was takenplaceholder image
Around £60 worth of Christmas chocolate was taken

Wesley Speakman, 38, of Blakehall, Skelmersdale is charged with theft from a shop.

He has been remanded into custody and was due to appear before Preston magistrates this morning (Wednesday November 6).

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice