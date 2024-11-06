Caravan destroyed by fire after being dumped on Wigan land
Police are investigating a blaze which consumed a caravan which had just been abandoned on open land in Wigan.
Two crews from Wigan fire station were called to the site off Victoria Road in Platt Bridge at 10.15pm on Tuesday November 5 after the vehicle was seen alight.
They only needed to be there for half an hour to douse the flames, but there was already nothing that could be salvaged.
A spokesman for the crew said that they had been told the caravan had only been left there an hour earlier.
He added that the cause of the fire at this stage was unknown but police were carrying out inquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.