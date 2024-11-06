Police are investigating a blaze which consumed a caravan which had just been abandoned on open land in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two crews from Wigan fire station were called to the site off Victoria Road in Platt Bridge at 10.15pm on Tuesday November 5 after the vehicle was seen alight.

They only needed to be there for half an hour to douse the flames, but there was already nothing that could be salvaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the crew said that they had been told the caravan had only been left there an hour earlier.

He added that the cause of the fire at this stage was unknown but police were carrying out inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.