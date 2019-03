A man has appeared in court accused of killing a pensioner in a road smash.

David Hurst, 52, of Diamond Street, Leigh, appeared before borough magistrates charged with causing Ghulam Rasul’s death by driving without due care and attention.

The 74-year-old pedestrian was badly injured when he was in collision with a motorbike last year and died two days later.

Hurst was remanded on unconditional bail to make a first appearance on April 17.