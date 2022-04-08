Man charged with criminal damage after stones thrown at buses
A man has been charged after travel disruption which saw three buses damaged and services diverted.
By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 8th April 2022, 6:09 pm
Police shared CCTV images yesterday of a man they wanted to speak to about stones being thrown at the vehicles on Wednesday.
It led to buses being diverted away from the guided busway to keep staff and travellers safe.
Dylan Henderson, 21, was arrested and this afternoon he was charged with criminal damage.
He is due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on May 18.