Police shared CCTV images yesterday of a man they wanted to speak to about stones being thrown at the vehicles on Wednesday.

It led to buses being diverted away from the guided busway to keep staff and travellers safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court next month

Dylan Henderson, 21, was arrested and this afternoon he was charged with criminal damage.