The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of possessing cannabis when officers executed a search warrant at an address on Manchester Road, Ince.

The neighbourhood policing team said the search was launched following the submission of community intelligence and partnership work with the UK Border Force Agency.

The suspect was released on unconditional bail after questioning and the charge was brought.