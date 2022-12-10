News you can trust since 1853
Man charged with making racist threats sees the case against him dropped

A man has been cleared of hurling racial abuse.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Michael Bate, 20, of Warrington Road, Abram, had been charged with using threatening or abusive language against Nagina Iqbar on May 24 in Leigh and that the victim feared that she would be subjected to violence.

The charge was aggravated by the allegation that it had a race hate element to it.

The prosecution offered no evidence so the case was dismissed
But at the latest hearing at Wigan Magistrates' Court, no evidence was offered by the prosecution, the case was dismissed and the accused walked free.