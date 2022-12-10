Man charged with making racist threats sees the case against him dropped
A man has been cleared of hurling racial abuse.
By Charles Graham
Michael Bate, 20, of Warrington Road, Abram, had been charged with using threatening or abusive language against Nagina Iqbar on May 24 in Leigh and that the victim feared that she would be subjected to violence.
The charge was aggravated by the allegation that it had a race hate element to it.
But at the latest hearing at Wigan Magistrates' Court, no evidence was offered by the prosecution, the case was dismissed and the accused walked free.