Police appeal after cars are sprayed with graffiti, their windows smashed and tyres slashed on a Wigan borough street

Some residents believe the attacks may be an extreme reaction to pavement parking, but what it boils down to is criminal damage, and police are appealing for help in catching the perpetrators.

Three cars were vandalised in total during the night between Sunday and Monday December 4 and 5 on Glover Court and Glover Street in Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of cars were targeted in the vandal spree

They were found by the owners on Monday morning, vandalised with a spray-painted messge to “Move”, windscreens damaged, and the tyres deliberately punctured.

The owners reported the damage and officers were called to the scene to conduct inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insp Andy Smith of GMP’s Wigan and Leigh District said: “This incident has rightly shocked the local community and raised concern as to why this has happened and who is responsible.

“We are investigating this disgraceful display of criminal damage and our officers are continuing to make inquiries in order to identify whoever is responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures of the damage were shared on a Facebook group

“We would strongly urge members of the local community who live close by or who know anything about this incident to report it to GMP or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reisdents say there are problems on the street because it isn’t wide enough for double parking, but when vehicles mount the kerb to park up, it then makes it difficult for pedestrians, especially with wheelchairs and prams.

Anyone with information, doorbell, or dash cam footage of the incident should contact GMP on 101 quoting log 698 of 05/12/2022 or online via thewebsite: https://orlo.uk/QOxBF

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the vandalised cars with "Move" scrawled on its bonnet