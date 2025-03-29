Man charged with more than a dozen shoplifting offences in Wigan
A man is due to appear in court accused of more than a dozen shoplifting offences in Wigan.
Thomas McSpirit, of no fixed address, has been charged with 13 counts of shoplifting across various locations in Wigan between February and March.
The 30-year-old is due to appear at Wigan Magistrates court on Saturday March 29.