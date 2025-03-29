Man charged with more than a dozen shoplifting offences in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 29th Mar 2025, 16:47 BST
A man is due to appear in court accused of more than a dozen shoplifting offences in Wigan.

Thomas McSpirit, of no fixed address, has been charged with 13 counts of shoplifting across various locations in Wigan between February and March.

The 30-year-old is due to appear at Wigan Magistrates court on Saturday March 29.

