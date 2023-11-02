Man charged with murder of mum found dead at Wigan flats
Police officers discovered the body of 44-year-old Caroline Gore when they were called to Douglas House, in Scholes, at 8pm on Monday amid concerns for the welfare of a woman.
A 56-year-old man was arrested as police launched a murder investigation.
David Liptrot, 56, of Shelley Avenue, Coppull, has been charged with murder and has been remanded into custody.
He will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Det Insp Alex Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said “Our thoughts remain with Caroline’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers and are aware of the progress being made in this investigation.
"As a result of our enquiries, a man has been charged with murder. However I would like to continue to appeal that anyone with information about Caroline’s death make contact with police.
"This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or as always, information can be passed to us by using our LiveChat service online, or 101 quoting the log number 3441-201023."
Information can also be uploaded directly to a dedicated portal here.
Ms Gore was last seen on Sunday drinking at the Dog and Partridge pub on Wallgate, Wigan, before walking home alone at 11pm.
In a statement released via the police, her family described her as "a dearly loved mum, daughter and sister” who had “been tragically taken way too soon”.