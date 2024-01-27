Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Meehan, 41, of Springfield Road, Springfield, stood before borough magistrates facing the single charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by threatening a named woman between January 1 and June 30, believing her to be a court case witness.

He has yet to enter a plea and the bench sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where Meehan will first appear before a judge on February 28.