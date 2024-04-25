Man charged with rape and bullying behaviour
A 37-year-old has been accused of rape, sexual assault and subjecting a Wigan woman to more than a year of domestic abuse.
Lee Mitchell, of Fairhaven in Skelmersdale, stood before borough justices charged with controlling and coercive behaviour between January last year and April this year, to sexually assaulting a female over 16 on March 8 and the rape of a woman between March 1 and April 10.
The domestic abuse charge alleges that Mitchell repeatedly made sexual demands and demanded the complainant look after him by ordering food to be cooked and baths to be run, while also constantly ringing her, demanding to know her location.
He was released on conditional bail until he makes his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on May 17.
No pleas have yet been entered.