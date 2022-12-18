Stuart Baldwin, 58, of Bryn Gates Lane in Bamfurlong, had been charged with obstructing free passage along Bryn Gates Lane with the barrier on October 5 this year contrary to the 1980 Highways Act.

It was alleged an electric retractable barrier was installed near Bryn Hall Farm, where a public footpath crosses Park Brook via Park Brook bridge.

A general view of Bryn Gates Lane, Bamfurlong