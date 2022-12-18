Man cleared of obstructing the Wigan highway with an electric gate
A Wigan man has been cleared of blocking a public footpath by installing an electric barrier.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Stuart Baldwin, 58, of Bryn Gates Lane in Bamfurlong, had been charged with obstructing free passage along Bryn Gates Lane with the barrier on October 5 this year contrary to the 1980 Highways Act.
It was alleged an electric retractable barrier was installed near Bryn Hall Farm, where a public footpath crosses Park Brook via Park Brook bridge.
But the defendant entered a not guilty plea and when it came to trial, Wigan and Leigh magistrates found him not guilty and he was told he was free to go.