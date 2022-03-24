Man convicted of animal cruelty by misusing a painful pronged collar on a dog
A man has been convicted of animal cruelty and neglect by misusing a pronged collar on a dog.
By Charles Graham
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 9:58 am
Friday, 25th March 2022, 7:01 am
Peter Hargreaves, 57, of Elmers Green, Skelmersdale had also been charged with not seeking veterinary treatment for his boxer dog Kevin when the collar caused lesions to his neck.
The case has been through several magistrates’ courts over recent months and at the latest hearing he stood trial at Tameside where he was found guilty of both charges.
The hearing was adjourned for a pre-sentence review on May 16.