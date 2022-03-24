Stewart Gibbons, 35, of Chester Road, Tyldesley, had initially denied being found with several bullets plus cannabis at his home on March 2 2020 and Bolton Crown Court judge set a trial date for this month.

But he has since changed his pleas and been fined a total of £500 for the two offences. He also forfeited the drugs, related paraphernalia and gun cartridges and must pay a further £50 to victim services.