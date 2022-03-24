Wigan borough man finally admits to having live ammunition

A man has been punished after finally admitting to possession of drugs and live ammunition.

Stewart Gibbons, 35, of Chester Road, Tyldesley, had initially denied being found with several bullets plus cannabis at his home on March 2 2020 and Bolton Crown Court judge set a trial date for this month.

But he has since changed his pleas and been fined a total of £500 for the two offences. He also forfeited the drugs, related paraphernalia and gun cartridges and must pay a further £50 to victim services.

Bolton Crown Court

