Man convicted of two attacks
A man convicted of two attacks has been given a community punishment.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:20 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:37 pm
Joshua Williams, 22, of Warwick Drive, Atherton, had denied the assault by beating of Beverly Holt and Michael Johnston on June 1 last year but was found guilty after a trial by Wigan magistrates.
He had admitted to possessing cannabis several days earlier. Returning for sentencing, Williams was ordered to complete 20 days’ rehabilitation activities and must pay a fine, compensation and costs totalling £650.
