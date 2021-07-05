Man convicted of two attacks

Joshua Williams, 22, of Warwick Drive, Atherton, had denied the assault by beating of Beverly Holt and Michael Johnston on June 1 last year but was found guilty after a trial by Wigan magistrates.

He had admitted to possessing cannabis several days earlier. Returning for sentencing, Williams was ordered to complete 20 days’ rehabilitation activities and must pay a fine, compensation and costs totalling £650.

