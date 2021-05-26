Man denies car vandalism charges

A young man has denied vandalising a car and making threats.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:18 pm

Stephen Challis, 21, of Bond Street, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to making a menacing and distressing phone call to Nicola Blyton and criminally damaging Sam Blyton’s car on November 28 and December 11 respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was bailed pending a September 20 trial.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse