Man denies car vandalism charges

Stephen Challis, 21, of Bond Street, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to making a menacing and distressing phone call to Nicola Blyton and criminally damaging Sam Blyton’s car on November 28 and December 11 respectively.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.