Man denies car vandalism charges
A young man has denied vandalising a car and making threats.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:18 pm
Stephen Challis, 21, of Bond Street, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to making a menacing and distressing phone call to Nicola Blyton and criminally damaging Sam Blyton’s car on November 28 and December 11 respectively.
He was bailed pending a September 20 trial.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.