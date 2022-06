Raymond Rigby, 34, of Inglewhite, Skelmersdale, stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead not guilty to the racially aggravated assault of Mehdi Zaki on June 6 and, on the same occasion, assaulting both PC Georgina Newcombe and PCSO Karl Melling during the course of their duties.

Rigby faces an alternative charge of assaulting Mr Zaki by beating without racial aggravation.

Wigan Magistrates' Court