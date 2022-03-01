Ablolom Okbazge, 26, of the Britannia Hotel, Almond Brook Road, Standish, was making his second appearance before a Bolton Crown Court, another hearing in January having already provisionally set a trial date.

And at a brief second hearing on Tuesday March 1, Okbazge entered a not guilty plea to the charge that he seriously sexually assaulted a woman in Wigan on December 18.

Bolton Crown Court

In the meanwhile, Okbazge remains in custody.