Hotel resident pleads not guilty to Wigan town centre rape
A Wigan hotel resident has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in the town centre.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:45 pm
Ablolom Okbazge, 26, of the Britannia Hotel, Almond Brook Road, Standish, was making his second appearance before a Bolton Crown Court, another hearing in January having already provisionally set a trial date.
And at a brief second hearing on Tuesday March 1, Okbazge entered a not guilty plea to the charge that he seriously sexually assaulted a woman in Wigan on December 18.
In the meanwhile, Okbazge remains in custody.
