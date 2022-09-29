Man denies twice breaking into a popular Wigan pub
A 29-year-old has denied twice burgling a popular Wigan pub.
By Charles Graham
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Darren Turner, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, stood before borough magistrates to enter not guilty to the charges that he entered The Venture in Highfield on both October 1 and November 13 last year with intent to steal.
He also denied a charge of stealing £40 worth of scrap metal from St William's Club on November 6.
The case was adjourned until October 21 before which he is on bail conditional that he observes an electronically tagged night curfew at his home and reports to the police when instructed.