Man faces crown court date for GBH charge

A man has been accused of a vicious attack.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 2:53 pm

Lee Brown, 32, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates charged with maliciously intending to cause a male grievous bodily harm on June 4 - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.

Because of the seriousness of the case, the bench immediately sent it to crown court, releasing Brown on conditional bail until his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 12.

