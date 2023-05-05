Man faces firearm and burglary charges as police continue to investigate violent incidents in Wigan

Stop-and-search orders have been put in place since a large fight on Wellfield Road, Beech Hill in the early hours of Sunday, April 23.

There was also an aggravated burglary on Laburnum Grove that night, where it is believed four men assaulted residents with bats.

A domestic matter was also reported at around 9am on Wellfield Road.

Police have been taking action

No life-changing or life-threatening injuries were received in what is believed to be targeted attacks by people known to each other, according to police.

Warren Fox, 23, of Skylark Close, Southport, was charged with possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary in connection with an incident on Laburnum Grove on the same day.

He appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning and was remanded in custody until a pre-trial hearing at Bolton Crown Court on June 9.

The other eight people remain on police bail while inquiries continue.

In conjunction with Wigan Council, two house closure orders have been granted on Wellfield Road and Laburnum Grove.

Det Sgt Paul Sumner, of Wigan CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate these incidents and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries continue.

“We are still appealing for any information from the public to establish the circumstances and keep the community safe.”

Information, doorbell or dash-cam footage can be passed to police by calling 0161 856 7094 or 101, quoting logs 130, 285 or 937 of April 23.