Man facing child porn charges
A 36-year-old Leigh man is facing child porn charges.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:07 am
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:22 am
Scott Taylor, of Railway Road, appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with making 47 indecent images of children which fall into the highest category of criminal seriousness (A) as well as making 59 category B images and 294 which fall into category C. He is further charged with distributing one category C image. The case was adjourned until July 14 and he was released on unconditional bail until then.
